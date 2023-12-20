News & Insights

Markets
RDHL

RedHill Announces Results Of A New U.S. Army-funded In Vivo Ebola Virus Study

December 20, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) on Wednesday announced the results of a new U.S. Army-funded in vivo Ebola virus study which revealed that two oral host-directed investigational drugs developed by RedHill, opaganib, and RHB-107 (upamostat), demonstrated a robust synergistic effect when combined individually with remdesivir (Veklury), improving viral inhibition while maintaining cell viability

RDHL is trading on the Nasdaq at $1.64, up 24.24% or $0.32 per share. It has traded between $0.25 and $11.52 in the past 52-week period.

Notably, Opaganib is believed to be the first host-directed molecule to show activity in Ebola virus disease. The study showed that opaganib delivered a statistically significant increase in mice survival time in vivo. This is a significant milestone in the development of a potential treatment for Ebola virus.

Reza Fathi, Ph.D., RedHill's Senior Vice President of Research and Development, stated that both opaganib and RHB-107 demonstrated activity against multiple viral targets, including COVID-19. They are also expected to be effective against emerging viral variants. Additionally, their growing safety and tolerability databases present a compelling hypothesis for further study of their potential in treating the Ebola virus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDHL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.