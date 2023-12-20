RedHill Announces Results Of A New U.S. Army-funded In Vivo Ebola Virus Study

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) on Wednesday announced the results of a new U.S. Army-funded in vivo Ebola virus study which revealed that two oral host-directed investigational drugs developed by RedHill, opaganib, and RHB-107 (upamostat), demonstrated a robust synergistic effect when combined individually with remdesivir (Veklury), improving viral inhibition while maintaining cell viability

RDHL is trading on the Nasdaq at $1.64, up 24.24% or $0.32 per share. It has traded between $0.25 and $11.52 in the past 52-week period.

Notably, Opaganib is believed to be the first host-directed molecule to show activity in Ebola virus disease. The study showed that opaganib delivered a statistically significant increase in mice survival time in vivo. This is a significant milestone in the development of a potential treatment for Ebola virus.

Reza Fathi, Ph.D., RedHill's Senior Vice President of Research and Development, stated that both opaganib and RHB-107 demonstrated activity against multiple viral targets, including COVID-19. They are also expected to be effective against emerging viral variants. Additionally, their growing safety and tolerability databases present a compelling hypothesis for further study of their potential in treating the Ebola virus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.