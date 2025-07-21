Redhawk Loads Up on 7,181 QQQ Shares in Q2 Filing

Key Points Share change: 7,181 for the period ended June 30, 2025; Transaction value: $3,568,197

Post-trade stake: 18,597 shares

QQQ now accounts for 1.29% of Redhawk’s 13F AUM across 647 positions as of Q2 2025

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On July 10, 2025, Redhawk Wealth Advisors disclosed a purchase of 7,181 shares of QQQ, totaling $3.57 million in transaction value, in its latest SEC filing.

What happened

Redhawk Wealth Advisors increased its holding in Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7,181 shares during Q2 2025, according to a July 10, 2025, SEC filing. The transaction was valued at $3.57 million, bringing the fund’s total QQQ position to 18,597 shares as of June 30, 2025. This position was worth $10.44 million on July 21, 2025.

What else to know

Redhawk Wealth Advisors added to its QQQ stake, which now represents 1.29% of its 13F reportable AUM as of Q2 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

GLD: $99.62 million (12.5% of AUM) as of Q2 2025

SPMO: $98,986,912 (12.4% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

QGRO: $56,990,858 (7.1% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

USTB: $53,406,888 (6.7% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

SPY: $48,512,318 (6.1% of AUM) as of June 30, 2025

QQQ closed at $555.45 on July 10, up 11.59% for the year ending July 10, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 by 1.03 percentage points.

Dividend yield: 0.51%; forward P/E: 32.53; Shares are 0.39% below the 52-week high as of July 10, 2025.

ETF overview

Metric Value Current price $555.45 Market capitalization $218.35B Dividend yield 0.51% One-year price change 11.59%

ETF snapshot

Provides passively managed exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Serves institutional and retail investors seeking exposure to large-cap growth stocks.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 tracks the NASDAQ-100 Index. The trust maintains alignment with the index through periodic rebalancing and adjustments.

Foolish take

Redhawk Wealth Advisors' total holdings focus on safe and robust exchange-traded funds. The underlying assets range from physical gold (Redhawk's largest investment) to the S&P 500 (NYSEINDEX: ^GSPC) market index.

As such, this large investment in the volatile QQQ fund looks like a growth-oriented market bet. The NASDAQ-100 index has underperformed the S&P 500 over the last year, as economic instability has undermined the booming artificial intelligence (AI) market and other risky-but-promising industries.

Is this the best time to build a large QQQ stake? Only time will tell, of course, but the recent slowdown does invite speculation about better days ahead. The Nasdaq-based fund tends to outperform broader market trackers in the long run, so it makes sense to take a chance on this period of modest gains.

That being said, the economy is still quite uncertain with unpredictable tariff changes and trade restrictions cutting into even the most robust business performers. Business leaders on every level are citing the erratic economy as a driving factor behind their management decisions nowadays -- including tariff mitigations and lower sales & marketing budgets.

Therefore, I'm not surprised to see the risk-averse Redhawk firm maintain a more significant exposure to stable assets like gold and S&P 500 trackers in this unpredictable era.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The portion of a firm's assets required to be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Exchange-traded fund (ETF): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

NASDAQ-100 Index: A stock market index comprising 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

Stake: The total ownership or investment a firm holds in a particular security or company.

Rebalancing: Adjusting a portfolio's asset mix to maintain target allocations, often in response to market movements.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a security divided by its current price, expressed as a percentage.

Forward P/E: Price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings, indicating how much investors pay per expected dollar of earnings.

Passively managed: Investment approach aiming to replicate the performance of a specific index, rather than actively selecting securities.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount involved in a purchase or sale of securities.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or institution.

Underperforming: Achieving a lower return compared to a benchmark or index over a specific period.

Periodic adjustments: Scheduled changes made to a fund or index to maintain alignment with its investment strategy or benchmark.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 14, 2025

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.