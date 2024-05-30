Redflow Limited Seeks ASX Securities Quotation

Redflow Limited (AU:RFX) has released an update.

Redflow Limited has announced an application for the quotation of securities on the ASX, as detailed in their Appendix 2A filing dated 31 May 2024. This new announcement follows a previously communicated transaction outlined in an Appendix 3B on 16 May 2024. The company has complied with ASX Listing Rules, ensuring all required information and documents are provided and available publicly.

