News & Insights

Stocks

Redflow Limited Seeks ASX Securities Quotation

May 30, 2024 — 11:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Redflow Limited (AU:RFX) has released an update.

Redflow Limited has announced an application for the quotation of securities on the ASX, as detailed in their Appendix 2A filing dated 31 May 2024. This new announcement follows a previously communicated transaction outlined in an Appendix 3B on 16 May 2024. The company has complied with ASX Listing Rules, ensuring all required information and documents are provided and available publicly.

For further insights into AU:RFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REFXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.