Redfish Longterm Capital Reports Significant Revenue Growth

Redfish Longterm Capital S.P.A. (IT:RFLTC) has released an update.

Redfish Longterm Capital S.P.A. has reported a substantial growth in its consolidated revenues, reaching €34.80 million as of September 30, 2024, largely driven by strategic acquisitions like Movinter and its subsidiaries. The company’s proactive investment approach, including recent acquisitions of Six Italia and SAIEP, has bolstered its market position and contributed to a robust total order backlog of €72 million. Redfish continues to focus on long-term, stable growth and value creation, enhancing its portfolio through strategic investments and ESG policy implementation.

