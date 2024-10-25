RedFish LongTerm Capital Boosts Share Portfolio

Redfish Longterm Capital S.P.A. (IT:RFLTC) has released an update.

RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. has recently purchased 23,000 of its own shares for a total of €28,850, as part of a program initiated in January 2024. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing its portfolio and strengthening its position in the market. Currently, RedFish holds 383,000 own shares, representing 1.45% of its share capital.

