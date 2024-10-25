News & Insights

Stocks

RedFish LongTerm Capital Boosts Share Portfolio

October 25, 2024 — 12:52 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Redfish Longterm Capital S.P.A. (IT:RFLTC) has released an update.

RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. has recently purchased 23,000 of its own shares for a total of €28,850, as part of a program initiated in January 2024. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing its portfolio and strengthening its position in the market. Currently, RedFish holds 383,000 own shares, representing 1.45% of its share capital.

For further insights into IT:RFLTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.