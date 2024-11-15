News & Insights

Stocks

RedFish Capital Increases Own Shareholdings

November 15, 2024 — 12:54 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Redfish Longterm Capital S.P.A. (IT:RFLTC) has released an update.

RedFish LongTerm Capital S.P.A. has purchased 11,000 of its own shares between November 11 and November 15, 2024, at an average price of €1.25 per share, totaling €13,750. This move aligns with their ongoing strategy to manage their shareholding structure and investment in small and medium-sized enterprises. The company now holds 424,000 own shares, representing 1.60% of their share capital.

For further insights into IT:RFLTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.