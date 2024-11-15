RedFish Capital Increases Own Shareholdings

Redfish Longterm Capital S.P.A. (IT:RFLTC) has released an update.

RedFish LongTerm Capital S.P.A. has purchased 11,000 of its own shares between November 11 and November 15, 2024, at an average price of €1.25 per share, totaling €13,750. This move aligns with their ongoing strategy to manage their shareholding structure and investment in small and medium-sized enterprises. The company now holds 424,000 own shares, representing 1.60% of their share capital.

