Redfin's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Redfin.

Looking at options history for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $159,160 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $2,594,635.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $20.0 for Redfin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Redfin's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Redfin's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Redfin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDFN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.0 $1.85 $1.9 $8.00 $1.6M 1.7K 8.5K RDFN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.8 $5.0 $5.75 $5.00 $287.5K 7.2K 1.0K RDFN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $4.3 $5.66 $5.00 $283.0K 7.2K 1.5K RDFN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.85 $0.75 $0.75 $10.00 $120.1K 3.2K 1.8K RDFN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.3 $2.2 $2.25 $10.00 $113.7K 135 831

About Redfin

Redfin Corp is a residential real estate broker. It pairs its agents with the technology to create a service that is faster and costs less. The company meets customers through a listings-search website and mobile application. The company uses the same combination of technology and local service to originate mortgage loans and offer title and settlement services. It has five operating segments and three reportable segments, real estate services, rentals, and mortgage. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Real estate services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Redfin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Redfin With a volume of 13,061,904, the price of RDFN is down -16.84% at $9.53. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 109 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Redfin

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $10.75.

* An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Neutral rating on Redfin, maintaining a target price of $10. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Redfin, targeting a price of $11.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Redfin with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

