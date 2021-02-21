Stocks
RDFN

Redfin To Buy RentPath For $608M; Shares Jump 12%

Contributor
Priti Ramgarhia TipRanks
Published

Redfin shares spiked 11.9% on Feb.19 after the technology-powered real estate brokerage company agreed to snap up RentPath, to make a foray into the home rental market. The Atlanta-based owner of ApartmentGuide.com, Rent.com, and Rentals.com is set to be acquired in a cash deal worth $608 million.

The operational details of the transaction are expected to be released in the near-term. The deal is subject to certain customary closing conditions, which include antitrust approval and approval from a bankruptcy court. RentPath’s rental listings on Redfin.com are expected be integrated in late 2022.

With the acquisition, Redfin (RDFN) will join together a site for buying a home with a site for renting a home, creating more options for individuals seeking a home.

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said, “RentPath has more than 20,000 apartment buildings on its rental websites, and grew its traffic more than 25% last year.” (See Redfin stock analysis)

“We can almost double that audience, as one in five of Redfin.com’s 40+ million monthly visitors also wants to see homes for rent. Together with RentPath, we can create an online destination for every North American to find a home,” he added.

Following the deal, Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert reiterated a Hold rating and a price target of $65 (33% downside potential) on the stock. The analyst views “the deal favorably as it effectively broadens Redfin’s suite of real estate services to all U.S. consumers for a reasonable cost for the assets acquired.”

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 3 Buys and 5 Holds. The average analyst price target of $74.40 implies 23% downside potential to current levels. Shares have already jumped almost 41% so far this year.

Redfin scores a 9 of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Redfin stock ratings

Related News:
Match Group Snaps Up Hyperconnect For $1.73B; Shares Gain 2.4%
Shopify’s 4Q Sales Pop 94% As Online Buying Booms; Shares Dip 3.3%
Western Alliance To Buy AmeriHome For $1B; Shares Drop 3.5%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RDFN

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More