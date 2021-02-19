Redfin To Buy RentPath For $608 Mln

(RTTNews) - Redfin (RDFN) said that it agreed to buy RentPath, the Atlanta-based owner of ApartmentGuide.com, Rent.com, and Rentals.com, for $608 million in cash.

The company noted that the acquisition will bring together a leading site for buying a home with a leading site for renting a home.

The Boards of Directors of both companies have approved the transaction.

The closing of the transaction is not contingent on financing.

