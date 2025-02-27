Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), a technology-centered real estate brokerage, released its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Feb. 27, 2025. Significant revenue growth was the highlight, reaching $244.3 million, which outpaced analyst expectations of $242 million, and marked a 12.0% increase compared to the same quarter the previous year. However, the company reported a GAAP EPS of -$0.29, which underperformed against the estimate of -$0.24, indicating continued operational challenges. Overall, the quarter showed mixed results, with revenue strength but persistent issues in maintaining profitability.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2024 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP/Adj.) -$0.29 -$0.24 -$0.20 -45.0% Revenue $244.3M $242M $218.1M +12.0% Adjusted EBITDA $2.9M N/A -13.5M +121.5% Real Estate Services Gross Margin 21.9% N/A 22.5% -0.6 pp

Redfin's Business Overview

Redfin is known for its approach to real estate brokerage, leveraging technology to enhance the buying and selling experience. The company's key differentiator is its reduced commission model. This pricing strategy appeals to cost-sensitive consumers, helping Redfin attract a substantial customer base.

Recent strategic focus includes enhancing its technological offerings and integrating services like brokerage, rentals, and mortgage into a seamless customer journey.

Quarter Highlights

During the fourth quarter of 2024, Redfin posted a revenue of $244.3 million, up from $218.1 million in the previous year, demonstrating a robust 12.0% year-over-year growth. This was achieved amid a competitive environment, reflecting the effectiveness of its reduced commission pricing strategy. Despite high mortgage rates impacting the market, Redfin's revenue exceeded both analyst and management's expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA showed significant improvement, turning positive at $2.9 million for the quarter. This is a substantial reversal from a loss of $13.5 million in the prior year's quarter, signifying better cost management and operational efficiencies. The shift to a commission-based compensation for agents contributed to a 25% increase in agent census, bolstering the company's workforce and service capabilities.

However, Redfin's GAAP EPS of -$0.29 was below the analyst estimate of -$0.24, indicating ongoing challenges with net profitability. The company's net loss was reported at $36.4 million, exceeding its guidance range due to higher-than-expected operational costs. Real estate services revenue reached $148.9 million, aligning with the lower end of management's expectations.

From a strategic viewpoint, partnerships such as the one with Zillow aim to expand Redfin's rental listings and consumer reach. The collaboration has already contributed approximately $100 million.

Outlook for Future Quarters

Looking ahead, Redfin has set its guidance for the first quarter of 2025. It projects revenue between $214 million and $225 million, indicating cautious optimism in continuing revenue growth despite market challenges. Nevertheless, an anticipated net loss of $83 million to $94 million suggests that profitability remains elusive.

Investors should focus on Redfin's strategies to navigate the high mortgage rate environment and its efforts to boost market share. The company's partnership endeavors and the ongoing adaptation of its agent compensation model will be pivotal areas to watch in upcoming quarters.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 173% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zillow Group. The Motley Fool recommends Redfin and recommends the following options: short February 2025 $10 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.