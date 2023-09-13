Redfin (RDFN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.93, changing hands as low as $8.68 per share. Redfin Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDFN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.08 per share, with $17.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.83.

