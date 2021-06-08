Redfin (RDFN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.37, changing hands as high as $62.60 per share. Redfin Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDFN's low point in its 52 week range is $31.02 per share, with $98.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.12.

