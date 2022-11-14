Redfin Exits iBuying, but Is It a Buy?

iBuying was all the rage in 2020 and 2021, but it's proven to be a difficult business. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) has now followed Zillow's (NASDAQ: Z) lead and exited the business. But is that enough to make Redfin a good buy in a down housing market? Travis Hoium and Jason Hall discuss this in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 9, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 13, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in Redfin, Zillow Group (A shares), and Zillow Group (C shares). Travis Hoium has positions in Zillow Group (C shares). The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redfin, Zillow Group (A shares), and Zillow Group (C shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2022 $17 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.