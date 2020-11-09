Redfin Corporation Just Beat EPS By 46%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.3% to hit US$235m. Redfin also reported a statutory profit of US$0.30, which was an impressive 46% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Redfin after the latest results. NasdaqGS:RDFN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Redfin's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$1.17b in 2021, which would reflect a huge 34% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 69% to US$0.14. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.13b and losses of US$0.26 per share in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Redfin's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analysts have increased their price target for Redfin 6.1% to US$47.13on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Redfin, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$65.00 and the most bearish at US$24.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 34%, in line with its 32% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 16% next year. So although Redfin is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Redfin going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Redfin that you need to take into consideration.

