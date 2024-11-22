Redfin call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Redfin (RDFN) with 16,536 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 6 points to 86.11%. 11/29 weekly 9 calls and 11/29 weekly 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on March 3rd.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RDFN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.