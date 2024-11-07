Redfin call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Redfin (RDFN) with 16,458 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 8 points to 98.73%. 11/8 weekly 11 calls and Nov-24 14 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.18. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RDFN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.