Redfin Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RDFN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.03, changing hands as high as $10.43 per share. Redfin Corp shares are currently trading up about 15.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RDFN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.74 per share, with $17.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.