Redfin: Real Estate Roaring, but is it Overvalued?

Redfin (RDFN) is the operator of an online real estate platform that provides services for residential real estate transactions. The company produces revenues from advertising sales, through Redfin real estate professionals, and through the purchase and resale of homes.

Excellent Model

Redfin has an enviable business model in the current economy. Redfin is involved in nearly every aspect of home buying and selling. First, the company has its own real estate agents who make money for the company. This is in contrast to other similar companies who sell advertising to realtors, but do not have company-licensed agents.

The company also offers mortgage services to round out the process. It then operates a separate division, wherein the company buys and resells homes. The current market environment is favorable to this business model.

The average home price in the United States is now a record $453,000. This is up from $375,000 in Q2 of 2020, representing a 21% increase in just five quarters.

Steadily rising prices are a boon for Redfin in both of the segments described above. That's because the boom in home prices is driven by demand and low interest rates. The demand trend is not likely to change anytime soon, as the United States is woefully short on homes, due to underbuilding since the real estate crash in 2008.

In fact, one study finds the U.S. short of 5.4 million homes. Builders are increasing housing starts, but have yet to make a serious dent in the supply shortage. In explanation, housing starts is the term that signifies the number of new builds begun in a certain period.

Revenue and Valuation Trends

Against this backdrop, Redfin has increased revenues each quarter since the March 31, 2020 quarter end, which was disrupted by COVID-19. Revenue in Q2 2021 was 121% above revenue for Q2 2020. The top line for Q2 2021 came in at a robust $471M compared to $214M the year before. Obviously, rising home prices increase both revenues and expenses; however, this was still an impressive figure, driven by organic growth.

Unfortunately, the growing top line has yet to improve the bottom line or provide positive cash from operations over the past 12 months. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations over the past four quarters is -$0.25. The company is in a growth phase, so profits of any significance may be several years off. This is not abnormal in the market.

The company's price to sales ratio is quite high, at a forward ratio of 2.99. This seems low compared to many tech companies. However, due to the nature of buying and selling homes, Redfin does not enjoy high gross margins. While some tech companies can operate at over 70% gross margins, Redfin's gross margin for Q2 2021 was only 28%. Because of this, a PS ratio around 3.0, while losing cash from operations, is not very attractive for investors.

Redfin' stock price has been on a steep decline since its February high of over $96 per share, and now trades in the low $50 per share range. This is still significantly higher than it was trading before the pandemic. In fact, the stock is 65% over its pre-pandemic highs, in February of 2020. This, coupled with the persistent downward cycle since spring 2021, raises red flags that the stock has yet to find its bottom.

Wall Street Has Its Say

Over on Wall Street, analysts are quite reserved about RDFN stock. Just two analysts have Buy ratings, to go along with eight Holds and zero Sell ratings.

Despite the tepid ratings, the average RDFN price target of $60.29 implies 17.4% upside from the current price.

Summary on Redfin

Redfin has an enviable business model in the current secular housing trend. While there may be pullbacks in some quarters, the demand trends are expected to be lasting. The company also has increased revenues drastically. Part of this is due to increasing prices, but a larger portion is organic growth.

Nonetheless, Redfin has yet to show that it can scale to profitability. The valuation is high and analysts have a tepid Hold rating on the stock. Therefore, investors should exercise caution at this level.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Bradley Guichard did not have a position in securities mentioned in this article.

