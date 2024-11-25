News & Insights

Redelfi Boosts Energy Projects with New Financing

November 25, 2024 — 05:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Redelfi S.p.A. (IT:RDF) has released an update.

Redelfi S.p.A. has successfully secured the second installment of a 15 million Euro financing from Anthilia Capital Partners SGR to advance its Battery Energy Storage System projects in Italy, further solidifying its position in the renewable energy sector. The company continues to expand its energy initiatives both in Italy and America, aiming to become a key player in sustainable energy solutions.

