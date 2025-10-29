Markets

Redeia Q3 Profit Declines

October 29, 2025 — 10:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Redeia (RE21.F) reported third quarter consolidated profit attributable to the parent company of 120.4 million euros, down 13.7% from prior year. Net operating profit or EBIT was 199.4 million euros, up 4.0%. Revenues were 406.2 million euros, up 2.0%.

For the nine month period, consolidated profit attributable to the parent company was 389.8 million euros, down 4.6% from prior year. Net operating profit or EBIT was 615.6 million euros, up 3.8%. Revenues were 1.22 billion euros, up 2.5%.

