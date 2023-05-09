Redefine Properties (RDPEF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Redefine Properties said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on May 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 254.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redefine Properties. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDPEF is 0.22%, an increase of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.50% to 564,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 92,495K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,179K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDPEF by 12.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 87,962K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,002K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDPEF by 14.27% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 70,298K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,748K shares, representing a decrease of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDPEF by 12.63% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 59,612K shares.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 57,840K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,735K shares, representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDPEF by 5.67% over the last quarter.

