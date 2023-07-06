Rede D'Or Sao Luiz (RDOR3) Price Target Increased by 9.80% to 39.48

The average one-year price target for Rede D'Or Sao Luiz (RDOR3) has been revised to 39.48 / share. This is an increase of 9.80% from the prior estimate of 35.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.09 to a high of 53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.93% from the latest reported closing price of 33.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rede D'Or Sao Luiz. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDOR3 is 0.20%, a decrease of 16.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.36% to 181,252K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 30,616K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,634K shares, representing an increase of 19.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDOR3 by 10.68% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 23,367K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,663K shares, representing an increase of 28.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDOR3 by 0.28% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 14,653K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 14,163K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,197K shares, representing an increase of 20.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDOR3 by 2.75% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 13,226K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

