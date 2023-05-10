Rede D'Or Sao Luiz (RDOR3) Price Target Decreased by 21.87% to 36.11

The average one-year price target for Rede D'Or Sao Luiz (RDOR3) has been revised to 36.11 / share. This is an decrease of 21.87% from the prior estimate of 46.21 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.50% from the latest reported closing price of 24.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rede D'Or Sao Luiz. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDOR3 is 0.25%, an increase of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.63% to 170,140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 24,634K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,522K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDOR3 by 7.18% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 16,663K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,065K shares, representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDOR3 by 3.99% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 14,653K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 14,163K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,197K shares, representing an increase of 20.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDOR3 by 2.75% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 13,226K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

