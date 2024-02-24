Rede D'Or São Luiz (BOVESPA:RDOR3) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 35.34

The average one-year price target for Rede D'Or São Luiz (BOVESPA:RDOR3) has been revised to 35.34 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 33.57 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.09 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.31% from the latest reported closing price of 25.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rede D'Or São Luiz. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDOR3 is 0.20%, a decrease of 22.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.69% to 148,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 27,259K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,421K shares, representing a decrease of 18.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDOR3 by 46.69% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 23,367K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 13,226K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,570K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,705K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDOR3 by 36.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,457K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,333K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDOR3 by 36.71% over the last quarter.

