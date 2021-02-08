US Markets

Reddit's valuation doubles to $6 bln after new $250 mln funding

Rama Venkat Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Reddit Inc, which has been at the heart of a recent social media-driven retail trading frenzy, said on Monday it raised more than $250 million in a new round of funding that has doubled its valuation to $6 billion.

The social media company's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Huffman, told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that it is a good market to raise funds. https://on.wsj.com/2N5U62

"Valuations are very high right now. It never hurts to raise money when there's an opportunity to do so and Reddit had a strong year," Huffman was quoted as saying by the WSJ.

Reddit said in a blog post that advertising revenue increased 90% in the last quarter from a year earlier. https://bit.ly/3p37uC3

