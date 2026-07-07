Reddit's AI Safety Drive Accelerates: Can User Trust Fuel Growth?

Reddit RDDT is benefiting from its accelerated focus on AI safety and user trust, which has become a cornerstone of its growth strategy in 2026. The company’s leadership recognizes that authentic human conversation is a scarce and increasingly valuable asset in the digital age.



With more than 25 billion posts and comments and nearly 500 million weekly users, Reddit’s platform is uniquely positioned to provide real human perspectives, an essential resource for both AI model training and genuine user engagement. To protect the integrity of this large collection of human-generated content, Reddit has increased its AI safety efforts by advancing bot verification, increasing transparency around automated accounts, and adopting secure authentication technologies such as Passkeys.



Further expanding its AI safety initiatives, Reddit has outlined new measures to preserve authentic human conversations as AI-generated content becomes more common online. The company is expanding AI-powered detection systems to identify spam, fake engagement, and coordinated manipulation while strengthening human oversight and moderator tools.



Reddit is also introducing privacy-focused human verification methods to distinguish real users from bots without compromising anonymity. RDDT will continue investing in safety technologies, transparency, and community-driven moderation to ensure discussions remain trustworthy. These efforts are designed to protect Reddit’s unique value as a platform built on genuine human experiences and conversations in the AI era.



Reddit’s commitment to AI safety and user trust is expected to be a key driver of both user growth and monetization. The company’s goal to reach 100 million daily U.S. users is underpinned by ongoing improvements in product quality, onboarding and community support.

RDDT Faces Stiff Competition

RDDT is facing stiff competition from competitors like Meta Platforms META and Snap SNAP. Both Meta Platforms and Snap are also expanding their footprint in the AI space.



Meta Platform is benefiting from its accelerating growth into artificial intelligence (AI), which is driving significant top-line growth. Meta Platform’s release of the Muse family of models and the upgraded Meta AI assistant has positioned the company as a leader in personal superintelligence, with billions of users now accessing these AI-powered features. This surge in AI-driven engagement is translating directly into top-line growth, as evidenced by a 33% year-over-year increase in total revenues to $56.3 billion for the quarter.



Snap has introduced a suite of AI-powered advertising tools to help brands create, optimize and personalize campaigns on Snapchat. New features include AI-assisted campaign setup, image-to-video generation, creative enhancement, conversational AI Sponsored Snaps and creator marketplace automation, aimed at improving engagement, commerce and advertising performance across its platform.

RDDT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

RDDT shares have plunged 12.6% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 14.7% increase and the Internet - Software industry’s 11.2% decline.

RDDT Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RDDT shares are overvalued, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 10.19X compared with the Computer & Technology sector’s 6.88X. RDDT has a Value Score of F.

RDDT's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.83 per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests 84.35% year-over-year growth.

Reddit Inc. Price and Consensus

Reddit Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reddit Inc. Quote

Reddit currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.