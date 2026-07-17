Reddit's AI Initiative Gains Momentum: A Sign for More Upside?

Reddit RDDT is benefiting from accelerating momentum in its AI initiative, which is increasingly positioning it as a foundational resource in the modern Internet landscape. With more than 25 billion posts and comments and nearly 500 million weekly users, Reddit’s platform is uniquely positioned to provide real human perspectives, an essential resource for both AI model training and genuine user engagement.



A key driver of this momentum is Reddit’s strategic partnerships with leading AI companies such as Google and OpenAI. These collaborations generate direct licensing revenues and reinforce Reddit’s relevance as a source of high-quality, diverse data for large language models. The company highlighted that it remains the most-cited source in AI citations across platforms, and that its data is among the most-searched on Google.



Reddit is leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance its own platform. The company has invested heavily in machine learning talent and infrastructure, focusing on improving the user experience through better content recommendations, faster onboarding and more relevant feeds. Reddit’s ad stack now integrates AI-driven automation and optimization, resulting in measurable improvements for advertisers, such as a 17% reduction in cost per action and a 25% increase in conversions for those using AI-powered campaign features.



Reddit’s AI-driven product improvements are enhancing user experience and engagement. The company has focused on upgrading its talent and infrastructure, particularly in machine learning, to improve core features such as feed relevance, onboarding and search. In the first quarter of 2026, search weekly active users were up 30% year over year, and new AI-powered features like bot verification and machine translation are making the platform more accessible and secure.



Reddit’s AI strategy is expected to benefit the company by driving its top-line growth. For the second quarter of 2026, management expects revenues to be in the range of $715 million to $725 million.

RDDT Faces Stiff Competition

RDDT is facing stiff competition from competitors like Meta Platforms META and Snap SNAP. Both Meta Platforms and Snap are also expanding their footprint in the AI space.



Meta Platform is benefiting from its accelerating growth into artificial intelligence (AI), which is driving significant top-line growth. Meta Platform’s release of the Muse family of models and the upgraded Meta AI assistant has positioned the company as a leader in personal superintelligence, with billions of users now accessing these AI-powered features. This surge in AI-driven engagement is translating directly into top-line growth, as evidenced by a 33% year-over-year increase in total revenues to $56.3 billion for the first quarter of 2026.



Snap has introduced a suite of AI-powered advertising tools to help brands create, optimize and personalize campaigns on Snapchat. New features include AI-assisted campaign setup, image-to-video generation, creative enhancement, conversational AI Sponsored Snaps and creator marketplace automation, aimed at improving engagement, commerce and advertising performance across its platform.

RDDT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

RDDT shares have plunged 19.4% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 16.5% appreciation and the Internet - Software industry’s 3.8% decline.

RDDT Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RDDT shares are overvalued, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 9.32X compared with the Computer & Technology sector’s 6.88X. RDDT has a Value Score of F.

RDDT Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.83 per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests 84.35% year-over-year growth.

Reddit Inc. Price and Consensus

Reddit Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reddit Inc. Quote

RDDT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.