When it comes to certain consumer goods, like kitchenware and shoes, it's worth investing in products that will last a long time, as cheaper products in these categories tend to need to be replaced often. Redditors committed to finding and sharing these highly durable products share their picks in the popular Buy It For Life thread -- and some items have come up repeatedly, a sign that they're worth the investment.
Here's a look at the most-mentioned Buy It For Life products, as identified by Klarna, as well as their prices.
Teva Original Universal Sandals
- Price: $55
Filson Dry Backpack
- Price: $209.99
All-Clad Stainless Steel Tea Kettle
- Price: $150
Corelle18-Piece Dinnerware Set
- Price: $65
Herman Miller Aeron Stool
- Price: $1,395
Le Creuset Signature Saucepan
- Price: $268
Jansport SuperBreak Backpack
- Price: $38
Klean Kanteen Classic Water Bottle
- Price: $27.95
Nalgene Sustain 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle
- Price: $16.25
Dr. Martens 1460 Classic Boot
- Price: $179.95
Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor
- Price: $109.95
Wahl Bravura Lithium Ion Clipper
- Price: $250.99
Stanley Classic Legendary 1.5-Quart Bottle
- Price: $35.99
Red Wing Heritage Men's Classic Moc 6-Inch Boot
- Price: $329.99
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Redditors Say These 14 Products Will Last You a Lifetime: See How Much They Cost
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.