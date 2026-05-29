Reddit vs. Snap: What Do Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors?

Key Points

Reddit currently demonstrates stronger momentum with consistently higher revenue growth, while Snap maintains a significantly larger overall revenue base over the measured period.

Snap shows a relatively stable quarter-over-quarter trajectory with recurring seasonal peaks, while Reddit displays a visibly steep upward trajectory over the same eight-quarter timeframe.

Investors should closely watch whether the absolute revenue gap between the two companies continues to narrow or begins to stabilize in upcoming quarters.

10 stocks we like better than Reddit ›

Reddit: Sustaining an Upward Revenue Trajectory

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) primarily generates revenue through the advertising on its website, which organizes digital communities based on specific interests, enabling users to engage in conversations.

While navigating the launch of a competing application from Meta in May of 2026, it reported 31% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Snap: Steady Revenue Amid Ongoing Scrutiny

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) primarily earns revenue through advertising as well. It operates a camera application and connected eyewear that enable users to communicate visually through short videos and images.

It appointed a new board member in May 2026 and posted -6% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue serves as a fundamental indicator of how much money a business generates from its core operations before expenses are deducted. It enables investors to evaluate raw business growth and the demand for a company’s core offerings.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Quarterly Revenue for Reddit and Snap

Quarter (Period End) Reddit Revenue Snap Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $281.2 million $1.2 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $348.4 million $1.4 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $427.7 million $1.6 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $392.4 million $1.4 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $499.6 million $1.3 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $584.9 million $1.5 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $725.6 million $1.7 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $663.4 million $1.5 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of May 28, 2026.

Foolish Take

Reddit and Snap are two titans in the social media space, albeit addressing very different consumer needs. The former focuses on forums for people to discuss topics while the latter is known for its Snapchat texting and camera app. Looking at their revenue trends reveals key insights.

Although Snap possesses the higher sales totals, Reddit is growing faster. For instance, in the first quarter, Reddit’s revenue rose a whopping 69% year over year to $663.4 million. Snap’s Q1 sales grew 12% to $1.5 billion. This suggests Reddit’s offerings are proving popular.

Reddit’s superior sales growth helped it achieve net income of $204 million, an impressive 680% year-over-year jump. This kind of growth is what investors want to see. Meanwhile, Snap is not profitable, although it reduced its net loss by 36% year over year to $89 million in Q1.

Even so, Reddit shares have fallen far from the 52-week high of $282.95 reached in 2025. Part of that is due to Meta’s release of a competing product, which could cause Reddit’s sales to slow. Investors will want to keep an eye on whether its year-over-year revenue growth declines in the coming quarters.

Should you buy stock in Reddit right now?

Before you buy stock in Reddit, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Reddit wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $465,733!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,313,467!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 29, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Meta Platforms and Reddit. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Reddit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.