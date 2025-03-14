Reddit Unusual Options Activity For March 14

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Reddit. Our analysis of options history for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) revealed 60 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 24 were puts, with a value of $1,456,724, and 36 were calls, valued at $2,448,767.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $230.0 for Reddit over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Reddit options trades today is 587.85 with a total volume of 16,862.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Reddit's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Reddit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $13.45 $13.45 $13.45 $120.00 $365.8K 46 303 RDDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $40.0 $37.9 $40.0 $165.00 $260.0K 78 66 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $13.25 $13.2 $13.25 $120.00 $239.8K 46 596 RDDT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $15.55 $15.3 $15.3 $100.00 $153.0K 153 101 RDDT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.6 $1.52 $1.52 $110.00 $130.8K 557 109

About Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online human connections to communities, endless conversation, sports, business, crypto, television, and others. It generates a majority of revenue through the sale of advertising on mobile applications and websites. Other revenue consists of revenue from content licensing, Reddit Premium subscriptions, and products within the user economy.

In light of the recent options history for Reddit, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Reddit Trading volume stands at 5,618,346, with RDDT's price up by 4.8%, positioned at $127.36. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 72 days. Expert Opinions on Reddit

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $206.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Reddit with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

