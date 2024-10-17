Reddit Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Reddit. Our analysis of options history for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $1,268,829, and 10 were calls, valued at $514,666.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $42.5 to $81.0 for Reddit during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Reddit's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Reddit's whale activity within a strike price range from $42.5 to $81.0 in the last 30 days.

Reddit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $3.6 $3.3 $3.55 $75.00 $359.5K 322 2.3K RDDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.45 $4.25 $4.45 $75.00 $267.0K 185 616 RDDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $3.2 $3.05 $3.2 $75.00 $196.2K 322 616 RDDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $3.95 $3.55 $3.9 $75.00 $122.8K 322 3.1K RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $75.00 $104.7K 2.7K 667

About Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online services that include gaming, sports, business, crypto, television and others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Reddit, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Reddit Trading volume stands at 2,121,397, with RDDT's price down by -0.31%, positioned at $77.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 12 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Reddit

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $77.6.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $90. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $68. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $75. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Reddit options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

