Reddit Trades at a Premium Valuation: Should You Still Buy the Stock?

Reddit RDDT shares are currently trading at a premium, as suggested by the Value Score of D. The stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S) of 9.13X compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 6.62X.



The company is also trading at a premium relative to its closest peers, including Pinterest PINS, Meta Platforms META and Snap SNAP, which are currently trading at forward 12-month Price/Sales of 2.8X, 5.78X and 1.5X, respectively.

RDDT's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s shares have plunged 26.4% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 10.9% rise and the Zacks Internet - Software industry decline of 12.7%.



The company has also underperformed its peers like Pinterest, META Platforms and Snap, which are also expanding their footprints into advertising to compete in the rapidly growing digital ad market. Pinterest, Meta Platforms and Snap shares have lost 19.5%, 23.5% and 7.5%, respectively, in the year-to-date period. The underperformance can be attributed to a challenging macroeconomic environment and seasonal volatility. Stiff competition in the digital advertising market poses a significant challenge for Reddit.

RDDT Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RDDT Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

Despite RDDT's challenging macroeconomic environment and seasonal volatility, the company’s expanding portfolio, strong user engagement, including rising daily and weekly active users, gains in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), and the expansion of advertiser tools such as Dynamic Product Ads (DPA), Reddit Pixel, and CAPI have been key catalysts.



In the first quarter of 2026, ARPU increased 44% year over year to $5.23, indicating that portfolio expansions are driving higher monetization per user. Reddit reported 126.8 million daily active uniques (DAUq), up 17% year over year, and 493.1 million weekly active uniques (WAUq), up 23% year over year.



The company’s success in its diversified advertising portfolio has been a key catalyst. In the first quarter of 2026, Ad revenues climbed 74% year over year to $625 million, accounting for the vast majority of the top-line expansion.



In the first quarter of 2026, Dynamic Product Ads (DPA) have also driven more than 90% higher return on ad spend year over year, with brands like Liquid I.V. seeing DPAs outperform other campaigns by 40%. These advancements are attracting a broader range of advertisers. In the first quarter of 2026, active advertisers grew more than 75% year over year.



Reddit’s integration with Shopify has been a key catalyst. In March 2026, Reddit expanded its shopping features by introducing better Dynamic Product Ads, which included Collection Ads and community-driven overlays. The company also launched a Shopify integration to make onboarding easier and improve targeting. These updates follow strong growth in high-intent shopping and a significant increase in return on ad spend (ROAS). This positions Reddit as a more valuable but still underused e-commerce channel.

RDDT Benefits From Its Investment in AI-powered Tools

Reddit’s investments in AI-powered tools remain noteworthy. The launch and adoption of Reddit Max, an automated and AI-powered campaign tool, enabled advertisers to achieve a 17% reduction in cost per action and 25% more conversion outcomes in the first quarter of 2026. About 50% of Max campaign advertisers are now using AI-powered creative features, and brands like Cozy have reported 35% higher ROAS and 28% lower cost per acquisition using these tools.



International expansion and product innovation remain central to Reddit's growth strategy. Machine translation has enabled the platform to support content in more than 30 languages, helping to build local communities and increase engagement outside the United States. The company is also investing in features like bot verification, improved onboarding and faster app performance to enhance user experience.

Earnings Estimates for Reddit Show Upward Trend

RDDT’s expanding portfolio and rising user engagements are expected to drive the company’s top-line growth.



For the second quarter of 2026, management expects revenues to be in the range of $715 million to $725 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $727.20 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 45.55%.



For the second quarter, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 84 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This implies year-over-year growth of 86.67%.

Reddit Inc. Price and Consensus

Reddit Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reddit Inc. Quote

Conclusion

Reddit’s prospects benefit from an expanding advertising business, an expanding clientele and rising user engagement. These factors justify the company’s premium valuation.



RRDT stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.