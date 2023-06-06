News & Insights

Reddit to lay off about 5% of its workforce

June 06, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Reddit said on Tuesday it is laying off about 5% of its workforce, or 90 employees, joining a list of technology companies that have been cutting jobs across corporate America.

The Wall Street Journal first reported about the layoffs, citing an email sent to employees from Chief Executive Steve Huffman.

