US Markets
GS

Reddit tapping Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley for IPO - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Social media platform Reddit Inc, whose message boards became central to meme stock trading frenzy in 2021, is tapping Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley for its initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Social media platform Reddit Inc, whose message boards became central to meme stock trading frenzy in 2021, is tapping Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group GS.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N for its initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reddit is aiming for a valuation of over $15 billion at the time of its flotation, sources had previously told Reuters.

Reddit did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS MS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular