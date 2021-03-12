Reddit Stocks Update: 8 Popular r/WSB Stocks That Are Up Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

InvestorPlace is checking back in on Reddit stocks Friday with an update for the most popular tickers on r/WallStreetBets today.

Source: Shutterstock / TY Lim

Retail traders over on Reddit WallSteetBets love to pick out shorted stocks and send them skyrocketing for profits. While there’s no crazy movement today, it doesn’t hurt investors to keep an eye on the stocks that are favored over on the subreddit.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV)

GOEV stock was up earlier on Friday but is now down slightly as more than 8 million shares have changed hands. The company is preparing to launch a new electric pickup truck.

GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GME stock is heading 5.3% higher today with over 17 million shares traded today. GameStop is a long-time favorite of r/WallStreetBets and doesn’t need much of a reason to rise higher.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC stock is on the rise with a 7.4% increase and more than 72 million shares changing hands. Yet again, this is another favorite of the subreddit and can’t rise higher on a whim.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

DY stock is up 3.3% on Friday with roughly 175,000 shares of the stock have moved. There’s no clear reason why Reddit WallSteetBets is taking a liking to this stock today.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSM stock is up 1.3% today with about 150,000 shares changing hands. Yet again, there’s no clear news today that would be behind today’s positive movement.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

OSK stock is up close to 1.3% Friday afternoon with close to 119,000 shares traded. While there’s no new news about the stock today, investors can learn more about the company at this link.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

NOK stock is up 1.7% as of Friday afternoon as more than 30 million shares of the stock change hands. The company recently signed a patent license deal with Samsung.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics (FRA:FUD)

FUD stock is up close to 1% as of this writing and there’s no clear news to indicate why r/WallStreetBets is taking a liking to it.

