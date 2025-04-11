Reddit Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside on Analyst Targets

Even though the technology sector in the United States has been the center of attention in recent weeks as President Trump's rollout of trade tariffs has started to lower expectations and outlooks for the United States economy and, therefore, the stock market, there is still new hope for certain stocks inside this environment. Investors should look for some of the “tariff-free” names in this area as well as others if they want their portfolios to be safe.

With this in mind, it is clear where Wall Street analysts and market sentiment are headed right now, and it rhymes with the domestication of technology stocks and others as well. Today, one name earned Wall Street’s favor when it comes to outlooks and expectations moving forward: Reddit Inc. (NYSE: RDDT).

As of the rising stars of the technology sector, Reddit has been on a tear since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2024. However, just like many stocks in the broader market, its shares were dragged significantly lower as some would say collateral damage is the end result of a systematic sell-off. Despite the recent bearish price action, Reddit still gives investors plenty of reason to make a comeback and reach for new highs.

An Asymmetric Opportunity in Reddit Stock

Now that Reddit trades at only 39% of its 52-week high price, investors can take advantage of the discounts seen in the company today, especially when they are compared to how high the stock could go under the right environment and factors. Some of these factors have to do with Wall Street sentiment, so it’s time to check what analysts are saying.

A consensus price target of $155.3 set today would call for a net implied upside of as much as 72.1% from where the stock has fallen to today. Therefore, investors can see a potential downside in this stock, which is significantly limited at these low levels, and overlay this outcome with the consensus view for the stock today.

The result is an asymmetric opportunity, offering limited downside risk and significant upside potential, driven by the company’s strong fundamentals and insulation from tariffs and broader market uncertainty. With that in mind, investors can now take a closer look under the hood of Reddit’s business.

Reddit’s Business Running on All Cylinders

One snapshot in time is not enough to sway a company’s future potential, but as the latest quarterly financial results for Reddit show, this is one platform that has nothing but upside momentum working for it, especially during a time when artificial intelligence (large language models in particular) are all the hype in the sector.

Starting with some key performance indicators (KPIs) for Reddit, daily active users grew to a staggering 101.7 million, showing investors an annual growth rate of up to 39%. Of course, as users grow, so do revenue opportunities and potential, a theme that crystallized in the fourth quarter revenue, reaching a high of $427.7 million, a massive 71% jump compared to last year.

The best part of all this growth is the margins that Reddit is able to operate under as a software platform. As of the past quarter, they were reported at a high of 92.6% compared to 90.5% last year, which shows not only improving market penetration but also effective monetization avenues being implemented.

But if there is one financial metric investors should really care about, it’s free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures). Free cash flow is the lifeblood of any business and its ability to compound capital and valuations moving forward. With this in mind, investors can feel better about the quarter's reported $89.2 million of free cash flow.

Markets Become Bullish on Reddit

Identifying these trends over the past quarter, some institutional buyers have decided to take action rather than having to watch Reddit stock’s path higher from the sidelines. Investors can see this at play, with up to $5.2 billion of institutional capital making its way into Reddit stock over the past quarter.

This is a clear vote of bullish confidence for Reddit stock going into the next quarter and entire year. Ultimately, the broader market is also sending a subtle message in terms of valuation metrics. Because it trades at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of up to 7.5x today, Reddit stock commands a steep premium to the computer sector’s average valuation of only 5.3x on P/B.

While some may be wary of buying a company with a premium valuation, seasoned investors and traders alike will remind cautious participants that the market is always willing to pay a higher price for the stocks it expects will outperform the peer group and the broader market.

In the case of Reddit, investors have all the evidence they need to justify this premium view.

