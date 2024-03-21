News & Insights

Reddit shares indicated to open up to 35% above IPO price

March 21, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Corrects day of the week in paragraph 1

March 21 (Reuters) - Reddit's RDDT.N shares were set to open up to 35% above the initial public offering price in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, potentially valuing the social media platform at $8.68 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

