Reddit shares indicated to open up to 35% above IPO price

Corrects day of the week in paragraph 1

March 21 (Reuters) - Reddit's RDDT.N shares were set to open up to 35% above the initial public offering price in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, potentially valuing the social media platform at $8.68 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

