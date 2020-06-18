Cryptocurrencies

Reddit Seeks Scaling Solution for Ethereum-Based ‘Community Points’

Contributor
William Foxley CoinDesk
Published
(BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock)

Reddit is anticipating big demand for its Ethereum-based âCommunity Pointsâ system only one month after rolling out the product.

Now the social media site is looking for a scaling solution.

Posted in the r/Ethereum subreddit Thursday, Reddit announced a partnership with the Ethereum Foundation to find a Layer 2 (L2) scaling technique for the siteâs 430 million users. Community Points are earned by garnering âupvotesâ on posts and can be used to purchase specialized GIFs or emojis.

Related: Ethereum Foundation Makes Second Crypto Donation to UNICEF

Read more: Reddit Rolls Out âCommunity Pointsâ on Ethereum to Incentivize Positive Behavior

A blockchain for decentralized applications, Ethereum has been eyeing various scaling techniques since its mainnet launch in 2015.Â 

The scaling debate has been siloed into two parts: Current work on Ethereumâs Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain called Eth 1.x and the future Eth 2.0 update, which promises âunboundedâ scaling via two technologies called Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and sharding. Eth 2.0, sometimes referred to as Serenity, remains a highly technical project with no firm timeline, though an initial phase is tentatively slated for later this year.

Conversely, Ethereumâs Devcon 5 in Osaka, Japan, in October 2019, exhibited product-ready L2 options such as ZK-Rollups and Optimistic Rollups from the Plasma coding group, now operating under the name Optimism. For example, decentralized exchange IDEX currently trades on its own variant of the product.

Related: Colombian Government and WEF Weigh Public Ethereum in Bid to Fight Corruption

Read more: Ethereumâs Top DEX Is Rebooting With New Scaling Features

However, Reddit is looking for a product that is focused on social media. As the post notes, most L2 solutions have focused on exchanges, which require fast transaction times that most blockchains cannot handle.Â 

âMany of these designs donât take into consideration the costs of obtaining tokens or entering the scaling system, which can be significant,â the post states. âCommunity Points distributions have cost an order of magnitude more gas than all other operations combined, primarily due to on-chain storage costs associated with onboarding new users.â

Applicants are asked to submit proofs-of-concept by July 31 with reviews concluded by September. The Ethereum Foundation did not return a request for comment by press time.

Unfortunately for these Reddit developers, the only reward is notoriety.Â 

âThis is your chance to earn some fame but, to be clear, there is no prize if your solution is chosen or modified to meet Redditâs needs. Our lawyer made us write this,â the post states.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular