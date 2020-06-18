Reddit Seeks Scaling Solution for Ethereum-Based ‘Community Points’
Reddit is anticipating big demand for its Ethereum-based âCommunity Pointsâ system only one month after rolling out the product.
Now the social media site is looking for a scaling solution.
Posted in the r/Ethereum subreddit Thursday, Reddit announced a partnership with the Ethereum Foundation to find a Layer 2 (L2) scaling technique for the siteâs 430 million users. Community Points are earned by garnering âupvotesâ on posts and can be used to purchase specialized GIFs or emojis.
Related: Ethereum Foundation Makes Second Crypto Donation to UNICEF
Read more: Reddit Rolls Out âCommunity Pointsâ on Ethereum to Incentivize Positive Behavior
A blockchain for decentralized applications, Ethereum has been eyeing various scaling techniques since its mainnet launch in 2015.Â
The scaling debate has been siloed into two parts: Current work on Ethereumâs Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain called Eth 1.x and the future Eth 2.0 update, which promises âunboundedâ scaling via two technologies called Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and sharding. Eth 2.0, sometimes referred to as Serenity, remains a highly technical project with no firm timeline, though an initial phase is tentatively slated for later this year.
Conversely, Ethereumâs Devcon 5 in Osaka, Japan, in October 2019, exhibited product-ready L2 options such as ZK-Rollups and Optimistic Rollups from the Plasma coding group, now operating under the name Optimism. For example, decentralized exchange IDEX currently trades on its own variant of the product.
Related: Colombian Government and WEF Weigh Public Ethereum in Bid to Fight Corruption
Read more: Ethereumâs Top DEX Is Rebooting With New Scaling Features
However, Reddit is looking for a product that is focused on social media. As the post notes, most L2 solutions have focused on exchanges, which require fast transaction times that most blockchains cannot handle.Â
âMany of these designs donât take into consideration the costs of obtaining tokens or entering the scaling system, which can be significant,â the post states. âCommunity Points distributions have cost an order of magnitude more gas than all other operations combined, primarily due to on-chain storage costs associated with onboarding new users.â
Applicants are asked to submit proofs-of-concept by July 31 with reviews concluded by September. The Ethereum Foundation did not return a request for comment by press time.
Unfortunately for these Reddit developers, the only reward is notoriety.Â
âThis is your chance to earn some fame but, to be clear, there is no prize if your solution is chosen or modified to meet Redditâs needs. Our lawyer made us write this,â the post states.
Related Stories
- Ethereum Logged Its Busiest Week on Record
- Mining Pools Distribute $2.4M Transaction Fee After Flood of Phoney Refund Claims [Updated]
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- Blockchain Bites: CBDCs on Capitol Hill, Custody Battles and Smart Drugs
- UK Fintech Bank Revolut Will Give Customers ‘Legal’ Ownership Over Cryptos – But With a Caveat
- Bitcoin Price Drop May Be a Bear Trap, Options Market Suggests
- When Ferrari? Tokenized Supercar Gives European Investors Exposure to Asset Class