Reddit rises 32.1%

Reddit (RDDT) is up 32.1%, or $26.23 to $107.97.
- Morning Movers: Caterpillar and Eli Lilly sink following quarterly reports
- Reddit price target raised to $116 from $89 at Roth MKM
- Reddit price target raised to $120 from $90 at Loop Capital
- Reddit price target raised to $115 from $70 at Piper Sandler
- Reddit price target raised to $110 from $77 at JPMorgan
