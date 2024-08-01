Reddit (RDDT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Reddit RDDT is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 loss is pegged at 31 cents per share, which has narrowed by 2 cents in the past 30 days.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $254.92 million. The company expects revenues in the range of $240-$255 million in the second quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Reddit Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Reddit Inc. price-eps-surprise | Reddit Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Reddit’s second-quarter 2024 top-line growth is expected to have benefited from an expanding daily active uniques (DAUq). Improvement in search engine results powered by AI and machine learning is expected to have driven DAUq in the second quarter.



RDDT’s social media platform offers communities covering different topics. In the first quarter, DAUq increased 37% year over year to 82.7 million and Weekly Active Uniques rose 40% year over year to 306.2 million. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the to-be-reported quarter, the company entered into a partnership with OpenAI. This partnership enables Reddit to bring new AI-powered features to redditors and mods. RDDT will be building on OpenAI’s platform of AI models to bring its powerful vision to life. This is expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in the second quarter.



Reddit’s partnership with Google reflects the growing value of data, which is used for the purpose of AI model training. However, stiff competition for ad dollars has been a headwind.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Reddit has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Shopify SHOP has an Earnings ESP of +7.78% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify’s shares have plunged 21.4% year to date. SHOP is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7.



DigitalOcean DOCN has an Earnings ESP of +2.19% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



DigitalOcean’s shares have lost 9.7% year to date. DOCN is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 8.



MKSI MKSI has an Earnings ESP of +7.28% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



MKSI’s shares have gained 22.4% year to date. MKSI is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.