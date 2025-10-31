Reddit Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise

Reddit RDDT reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of 80 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50.94%. The company reported earnings of 16 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $584.91 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.31%. The reported figure surged 68% year over year.



RDDT shares gained 11.14% in the pre-market trading after the company delivered impressive third-quarter results.

RDDT’s Q3 Top-Line & Metrics in Detail

For the reported quarter, U.S. revenues (contributing 82% to revenues) surged 66.7% year over year to $480 million. International revenues (18% of revenues) soared 75% year over year to $105 million.

Reddit Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Reddit Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Reddit Inc. Quote

Advertising revenues surged 74% year over year to $549 million, and Other revenues increased 7% year over year to $36 million.



Daily Active Uniques (DAUq) jumped 19% year over year to 116 million. U.S. DAUq increased 7% year over year to 51.6 million, whereas International DAUq grew 31% to 64.4 million.



Weekly Active Uniques (WAUq) rose 21% year over year to 443.8 million. U.S. WAUq increased 6% year over year to 187.8 million, whereas International WAUq climbed 37% to 256 million.



Average revenue per unique (ARPU) moved up 41% year over year to $5.04. U.S. ARPU increased 54% to $9.04, whereas International ARPU climbed 39% on a year-over-year basis to $1.84.

RDDT Operating Details

Reddit reported a GAAP gross margin of 91%, expanding 90 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Sales and marketing expenses increased 72.7% year over year to $128.7 million. Research and development expenses rose 17.8% year over year to $196.4 million, while General and Administrative expenses increased 4.8% year over year to $68.8 million.



Third-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA was $236 million, up from $94 million reported in the year-ago quarter. In the reported quarter, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 40.3%.

RDDT’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Reddit had cash and cash equivalents, including marketable securities, of $2.22 billion compared with $2.06 billion as of June 30, 2025.



In the third quarter, the company generated $185 million in cash from operating activities compared with $111 million in the previous quarter. Reddit reported a free cash flow of $183 million compared with $111 million in the previous quarter.

Reddit Initiates Q4 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, RDDT expects revenues between $655 million and $665 million.



RDDT expects adjusted EBITDA between $275 million and $285 million for the fourth quarter.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Reddit sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



BILL Holdings BILL, Advanced Energy AEIS, and Akamai Technologies AKAM are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Each stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BILL is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 6. Bill Holdings’ shares have plunged 42.2% in the year-to-date period.



Advanced Energy is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4. Advanced Energy shares have surged 77.8% year to date.



Akamai Technologies is set to report its third-quarter of 2025 results on Nov. 6. Akamai Technologies shares have plunged 22.7% year to date.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.