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Reddit Q2 Profit More Than Doubles; Revenue Surges 61%

July 30, 2026 — 06:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Reddit Inc. (RDDT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings that more than doubled from a year earlier as revenue surged 61%, driven by strong advertising growth and higher user engagement.

For the second quarter, net income increased to $252.8 million, or $1.25 per share, from $89.3 million, or $0.45 per share, a year earlier.

Second-quarter revenue climbed 61% to $804.9 million from $499.6 million a year ago, with advertising revenue rising 64% to $762 million and other revenue increasing 24% to $43 million.

Daily Active Uniques (DAUq) increased 18% to 130.3 million, while Weekly Active Uniques (WAUq) rose 24% to 514.6 million.

For the third quarter of 2026, Reddit expects revenue of $860 million to $870 million and adjusted EBITDA of $385 million to $395 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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