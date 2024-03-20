Reddit prices IPO at top of indicated range to raise $748 million

By Echo Wang and Anirban Sen

March 20 (Reuters) - Social media platform Reddit RDDT.N priced its initial public offering at the top of its targeted range of $31 to $34 per share on Wednesday, raising $748 million and giving the ailing technology IPO market a much-needed boost.

The IPO priced 22 million shares sold by the company and its existing shareholders at $34 a share, giving Reddit a valuation of about $6.4 billion.

Excluding the shares sold by existing shareholders, Reddit raised gross proceeds of $519.4 million. Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that Reddit and its bankers were guiding they could price the IPO at the top of the indicated range or above.

The pricing of the IPO at the top of the range is a vindication of the company's decision to lower its valuation expectations, after it was valued at $10 billion in a private fundraising round in 2021.

The successful offerings of Reddit and Astera LabsALAB.Ocould boost the lackluster tech IPO market after two years of largely subdued activity. Earlier this year, the stock market launches of other big names including KKR-backed BrightSpring and sportswear brand Amer Sports received a lukewarm reception from investors.

Reddit said last week the U.S. Federal Trade Commission was conducting an inquiry focused on the company's sale, licensing, and sharing of user-generated content with third parties to train artificial intelligence models.

