News & Insights

US Markets

Reddit prices IPO at top of indicated range, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 20, 2024 — 05:18 pm EDT

Written by Echo Wang and Anirban Sen for Reuters ->

By Echo Wang and Anirban Sen

March 20 (Reuters) - Social media platform Reddit RDDT.N priced its initial public offering at the top of its targeted range of $31 to $34 per share on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The IPO priced at $34 a share, raising $748 million based on 22 million shares sold by the company and its existing shareholders. This infers a valuation of about $6.4 billion on Reddit.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Reddit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Echo Wang and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @asenjourno; Reuters Messaging: Signal/Telegram/Whatsapp - +1-646-705-9409))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.