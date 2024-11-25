News & Insights

Reddit price target raised to $175 from $120 at Jefferies

November 25, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Reddit (RDDT) to $175 from $120 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm’s analysis of peers in early stages of monetization suggest Reddit could see 30%-plus upside to consensus revenue forecasts as continued innovations and increased ad loads expand advertiser adoption and spending, says the analyst, who raised FY26 revenue and EBITDA forecasts to 8% and 18% above consensus, respectively.

