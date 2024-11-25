News & Insights

Reddit price target raised to $160 from $118 at JMP Securities

November 25, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Reddit (RDDT) to $160 from $118 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm came away from its 2024 San Francisco Internet Bus Tour believing the macro is stable, and tells investors in a research note that Reddit has multiple product catalysts near-term, including greater personalization of the service, international ramping with both better local content and machine translation, search improvements, and better advertising and measurement tools.

