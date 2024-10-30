Reddit price target raised to $116 from $89 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni raised the firm’s price target on Reddit (RDDT) to $116 from $89 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered an “emphatic” beat-and-raise earnings report with upside to the firm’s recently raised above-Street estimates, while its accelerating ARPU – average revenue per user, sustained user growth, and the first full quarter benefit of Google/OpenAI data licensing deals, along with its disciplined expense management, led to “premium rare-air fundamentals”, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Read More on RDDT:
- Reddit price target raised to $120 from $90 at Loop Capital
- Reddit price target raised to $115 from $70 at Piper Sandler
- Reddit price target raised to $110 from $77 at JPMorgan
- Reddit price target raised to $99 from $84 at BofA
- Reddit price target raised to $120 from $70 at Citi
