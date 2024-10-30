News & Insights

Reddit price target raised to $116 from $89 at Roth MKM

October 30, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Roth MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni raised the firm’s price target on Reddit (RDDT) to $116 from $89 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered an “emphatic” beat-and-raise earnings report with upside to the firm’s recently raised above-Street estimates, while its accelerating ARPU – average revenue per user, sustained user growth, and the first full quarter benefit of Google/OpenAI data licensing deals, along with its disciplined expense management, led to “premium rare-air fundamentals”, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

