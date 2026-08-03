Reddit Plunges 21% Post Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?

Reddit RDDT shares have lost 21% since it reported second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, 2026. The decline can be attributed to choppy and declining search referral traffic, particularly late in the second quarter of 2026, which led to a slight decrease in daily active users and heightened volatility. Low visibility into external search trends also remains a headwind.



Click here to check the details of Reddit’s second-quarter 2026 results.



The company’s shares have also lost 38.8% in the year-to-date period, against the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 11.7%. Challenging macroeconomic uncertainties and stiff competition in the digital advertising market from companies like Pinterest PINS, META Platforms META and Snap SNAP remain a headwind.

RDDT Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite the headwinds, Reddit’s expanding portfolio, strong user engagement, including rising daily and weekly active users, gains in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), and the expansion of advertiser tools such as Dynamic Product Ads, Reddit Pixel and CAPI, have been key catalysts.

RDDT Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

Reddit’s expanding portfolio has been a key catalyst in driving the company’s user engagement. In the second quarter of 2026, ARPU increased 36% year over year to $6.18, indicating that portfolio expansions are driving higher monetization per user. Reddit reported 130.3 million daily active uniques, up 18% year over year, and 514.6 million weekly active uniques, up 24% year over year.



Reddit is benefiting from successful product innovation and user engagement strategies. The company’s focus on improving the experience for new users, particularly through updated feed models and easier posting mechanisms, has led to a 50% year-over-year increase in new app user retention. Features like video in comments and interactive games have expanded engagement opportunities, while efforts to convert web users to app users have resulted in higher retention and more valuable user cohorts.



The company’s success in its diversified advertising portfolio has been a key catalyst. In the second quarter of 2026, Reddit’s advertising revenues grew 64% year over year to $762 million, outpacing even its impressive total revenue growth of 61%. This growth is broad-based, with strength across various sales channels, including large customers, mid-market and SMBs.



Active advertisers increased more than 70% in the second quarter of 2026. Reddit Max advertisers grew more than 60% sequentially, and Max revenues rose more than 150% from the first quarter as automation and machine learning improved campaign setup and performance.

Earnings Estimates for Reddit Show Upward Trend

RDDT’s expanding portfolio and rising user engagement are expected to drive the company’s top-line growth.



For the third quarter of 2026, management expects revenues between $860 million and $870 million, representing 47% to 49% year-over-year growth. The midpoint implies about 48% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $854.29 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 46.05%.



For the third quarter, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, which has increased by a penny over the past 30 days. This implies year-over-year growth of 58.75%.

Reddit Inc. Price and Consensus

Reddit Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reddit Inc. Quote

RDDT Faces Stiff Competition

Despite Reddit’s expanding portfolio, the company is facing stiff competition from competitors like Pinterest, Meta Platforms and Snap, which are expanding their footprint into advertising to compete in the rapidly growing digital ad market.



Pinterest continues to benefit from rising engagement, expanding monetization tools and deeper adoption of AI-driven advertising capabilities. Adoption of Pinterest Performance+, its AI-powered ad suite, gained traction, with approximately 30% of lower-funnel revenue in the first quarter of 2026 now flowing through these campaigns. Advertisers using these tools reported improved return on ad spend and higher conversion rates, underscoring the platform’s growing effectiveness.

Meta Platforms is benefiting from strong advertising demand and improving monetization. In the second quarter of 2026, Advertising revenues rose 27% year over year to $59.36 billion, reflecting healthy engagement, user growth and ad-load optimization across Meta Platforms’ services. Ad impressions increased 14% year over year, while the average price per ad advanced 12%.

Snap has introduced a suite of AI-powered advertising tools to help brands create, optimize and personalize campaigns on Snapchat. New features include AI-assisted campaign setup, image-to-video generation, creative enhancement, conversational AI Sponsored Snaps and creator marketplace automation, aimed at improving engagement, commerce and advertising performance across its platform.



RDDT Stock Is Overvalued

Reddit stock is currently trading at a premium, as suggested by the Value Score of D.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, RDDT is trading at 6.95X, higher than the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 6.28X.

RDDT Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Reddit’s prospects benefit from strong user engagement and expanding advertising tools. However, the company faces search traffic volatility, intense competition in digital advertising, and a stretched valuation, which could limit near-term upside.



Reddit currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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