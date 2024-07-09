Reddit Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Reddit. Our analysis of options history for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $627,340, and 8 were calls, valued at $529,228.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $100.0 for Reddit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Reddit's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Reddit's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Reddit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.85 $6.5 $6.5 $40.00 $237.2K 494 2 RDDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.1 $8.8 $9.1 $47.50 $208.3K 18 101 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.1 $12.1 $12.1 $85.00 $143.9K 233 0 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/12/24 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $70.00 $96.0K 892 7 RDDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.2 $8.8 $9.2 $47.50 $91.9K 18 0

About Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online services that include gaming, sports, business, crypto, television and others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Reddit, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Reddit With a volume of 2,105,450, the price of RDDT is down -2.86% at $70.73. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days. Expert Opinions on Reddit

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $75.0.

An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $75. An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Reddit, maintaining a target price of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

