Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) closed at $156.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.69% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

The company's stock has climbed by 17.96% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 13.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Reddit Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 376.92% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $614.09 million, reflecting a 56.51% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $3.16 billion, indicating changes of +53.44% and +43.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Reddit Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Reddit Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Reddit Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.34. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.72 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that RDDT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.